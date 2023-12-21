The Undroppables: 19 Black Stars players who have a secured spot in 2023 AFCON final squad

L-R Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, Dede Ayew, Thomas Partey

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has announced his 55-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 55-man will be reduced to the required 27 for the competition as announced by CAF on Friday, December 17, 2023.



The required squad size for the 2023 AFCON is a cut of one player when juxtaposed with the squad size required for the last edition of the tournament in Cameroon.



Among the 55-man list announced, 19 players appear to be untouchable and have a lock on a spot in the final squad and would miss the continental showpieces only due to injury.



Most of the 19 players are Ghana's best players by positions in the Black Stars and therefore seen as the core of the team, especially under Chris Hughton. Whereas others hold a lock spot due to their leadership duty as the team captains.



In this regard, if all the aforementioned players are fit for the tournament, there would be 8 slots up for grabs to complete Ghana's squad for the AFCON.



The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick start on January 13 to February 11, 2024, in Ivory Coast. Ghana has been paired with Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in Group B.

Below is the list of untouchable players who would certainly make the final squad



Alexander Djiku



Thomas Partey - Deputy captain



Jordan Ayew



Dede Ayew - Captain

Kudus Mohammed



Ernest Nuamah



Antoine Semenyo



Inaki Williams



Gideon Mensah



Salis Abdul Samed

Jojo Wollacott



Daniel Amartey



Joseph Paintsil



Osman Bukari



Majeed Ashimeru



Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Tari Lamptey



Richard Ofori - Second deputy captain



Kamaldeen Sulemana





