The door is always open for Andre Ayew – Otto Addo after snubbing Ghana captain for Mali, CAR games

Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

Ghana coach Otto Addo has addressed the exclusion of captain Andre Dede Ayew from the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite a good season with La Havre in the French Ligue 1, the 34-year-old will not be part of the 26-man squad for the upcoming matches.



Addo mentioned that the door is always open for Ayew, emphasizing the uncertainty of the future.

Training camp will commence on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, with matches against Mali and Central Africa Republic scheduled for June.



