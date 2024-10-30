Sports

‘The father of Ronaldo is Messi’ – Pep Guardiola reignites Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT debate with bold remarks

Screenshot 20241030 125808.png Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reignited the ongoing discussion about the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT) between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live