‘The father of Ronaldo is Messi’ – Pep Guardiola reignites Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT debate with bold remarks

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reignited the ongoing discussion about the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT) between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

His remarks were made during a celebration for City midfielder Rodri, who recently won the 2024 Ballon d’Or.



At the event in Paris, Guardiola acknowledged the remarkable influence Messi and Ronaldo have had on football for nearly two decades. While celebrating Rodri's achievement, he emphasized Messi's exceptional talent, stating, “Messi? Nobody could beat him—just Cristiano.”



He humorously added, “Cristiano was a monster, but the father of the monster is Messi,” recognizing the incredible accomplishments of both players over the last 15 to 20 years.



Rodri's win is particularly meaningful for Guardiola, as it is the first time one of his players has received the award since Messi's victories during his tenure at Barcelona.

He also took the opportunity to commend Spanish football, highlighting the national style and the talent development that has flourished in the sport over the past 15 years.



“Rodri represents Spanish football perfectly,” Guardiola remarked, noting that while Spain has achieved significant success and produced outstanding players, they have often been overlooked for individual accolades.



As Guardiola turns his attention back to Manchester City's goals, including the pursuit of a fifth consecutive Premier League title, his comments about Messi and Ronaldo have sparked renewed discussions about the GOAT debate, keeping the rivalry vibrant among fans.