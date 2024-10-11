Sports

The key issues for struggling & depleted Scotland

Screenshot 20241011 073945.png Steve Clarke's side have won just one of their last 14 matches and are without more than 10 players

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Scotland's assistant head coach, John Carver, remarked this week that the national team "may need to endure" challenges in the near future due to a series of difficult matches and a lengthy injury list.

However, with only one win against Gibraltar in their last 14 international fixtures, the Tartan Army may not be inclined to tolerate further struggles.

Following a successful qualification campaign for Euro 2024, Scotland has faced significant difficulties. Scoring has proven elusive in their offensive play, while they have frequently conceded goals, particularly in the latter stages of matches.

Source: BBC