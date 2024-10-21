‘The kid is special’ – Gary Lineker hails Fatawu Issahaku

Former England international and Leicester City icon Gary Lineker has praised Ghanaian player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, referring to him as a "special kid" following the 19-year-old's standout performance in Leicester City's thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Southampton.

Entering the match as a substitute while Leicester was down 2-0, Fatawu quickly made his mark by assisting the first goal that sparked the team's impressive recovery. His dynamic play was highlighted by seven touches in the opponent's box, the highest of any player in the game.



Fatawu nearly scored with a powerful shot that hit the crossbar and later earned a penalty with a header, which Jamie Vardy converted to level the score at 2-2. Jordan Ayew then netted the winner in the 97th minute, sealing the comeback.

Lineker, a devoted Leicester supporter, expressed his admiration for Fatawu's impact during a segment on BBC's Match of the Day, stating, "What a comeback. What a win. The game really changed when Abdul Fatawu came on. As a Leicester fan, my kids follow Leicester as well. Every time we see the teamsheet and he's not in it, we go, 'oh no, not again. Why is he not playing? This kid is special.'"



Fatawu's performance has sparked discussions about his role in the starting lineup, as his contributions consistently elevate the team's play. His assist and overall attacking threat played a crucial role in securing a memorable win, further enhancing his reputation in English football.