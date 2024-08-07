Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

The legs of my players are still heavy – Medeama Coach after first preseason friendly

Nebojsa Kapor Tema Youth Coach Nebojsa Kapor

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Medeama SC's head coach, Nebojsa Kapor, recognized that his players are still experiencing the aftereffects of their initial pre-season friendly, following a commanding 4-0 win against Abaam Echoes on Saturday.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live