The number one goalkeeper for Black Stars will be named in June - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Otto Addo has announced that he will make a decision on the starting goalkeeper for the Black Stars during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

During the recent international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, four goalkeepers were called up, but David Akologo had to withdraw from the squad. Currently, Jojo Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Frederick Asare are the three goalkeepers in camp.



Ati-Zigi, who plays for St Gallen in Switzerland, started in the match against Nigeria, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Black Stars.

Addo mentioned that he is still evaluating the goalkeepers and will continue to monitor their performances at club level before making a final decision in June.



Ghana will face Uganda today, aiming to maintain their lead in the head-to-head record of 7-3.