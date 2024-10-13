Menu ›
The only thing that was missing from our draw against Sudan was the finishing – Ghana coach Otto Addo
Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
Ghana's Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, is prioritizing improvements in his team's finishing ahead of their upcoming qualifier against Sudan for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Following a goalless draw in their initial encounter, Addo noted that the team's strong performance was marred by a lack of finishing.
He expressed confidence that the squad will address this issue during training sessions before their next match next week.
