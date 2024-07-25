Sports

The opportunity to join Dreams FC filled me with excitement - Rocky Dwamena

Rocky Dwamena1 Rocky Dwamena

Thu, 25 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana

Rocky Dwamena is thrilled to have signed a three-year contract with Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The midfielder, who previously played for the Porcupine Warriors, expressed his joy at joining the former FA Cup champions as a free agent.

Dwamena shared his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to be part of such a prestigious football club, stating that it was a moment of pure happiness for him when he received the call to join Dreams FC.

