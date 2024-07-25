The opportunity to join Dreams FC filled me with excitement - Rocky Dwamena

Menu ›
Sports
Thu, 25 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana
Rocky Dwamena is thrilled to have signed a three-year contract with Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.
The midfielder, who previously played for the Porcupine Warriors, expressed his joy at joining the former FA Cup champions as a free agent.
Dwamena shared his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to be part of such a prestigious football club, stating that it was a moment of pure happiness for him when he received the call to join Dreams FC.
Read full article
Source: Footballghana