‘The other Vinicius’ – Former Real Madrid player finds out child isn’t his after getting name tattoo

Vinicius Tobias with his former partner

Source: Football-espana

Vinicius Tobias, the former right-back for Real Madrid, made news this week for an unusual incident rather than his performance on the field. The 20-year-old Brazilian found himself at the center of a strange situation.

Tobias recently welcomed a daughter named Maite with his partner Ingrid Lima, as reported by OK Diario.



He quickly commemorated the occasion by tattooing her name along with the phrase "Maite, I love you" on his body.

However, the couple has since separated due to claims of infidelity, and a DNA test revealed that Tobias is not the biological father.



Although he had previously announced their pregnancy in February, the report also suggests that Tobias himself was unfaithful during their relationship.



Read full article