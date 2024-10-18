The players have what it takes to play good football; the quality is there - Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, has expressed confidence in the players' abilities, stating that they have the necessary quality to perform at a high level.

According to Addo, the team possesses the talent and potential to play good football, but the challenge lies in converting that potential into consistent success on the field.

Despite the current struggles, he believes that with proper guidance and strategy, the players can elevate their performances and deliver the results Ghanaians expect from the national team.