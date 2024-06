Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

Ghana coach Otto Addo praises the Black Stars' resilience in a hard-fought victory over Central Africa Republic during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The team secured a 4-3 win, with Jordan Ayew scoring a hat-trick to lead them to the top of Group I standings.





