‘The power of the community will help Young Apostles survive’ – Sammy Anim Addo

Young Apostles 333 Young Apostles FC clinched a spot in the Ghana Premier League

Wed, 5 Jun 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

Sammy Anim Addo, President of Young Apostles, emphasizes the importance of the community's support in ensuring the club's survival after their promotion to the Ghana Premier League. The team secured their spot in the top flight after a penalty shootout victory against Techoman Heroes. Despite their success, Anim Addo affirms that the club will continue to rely on the backing of the Wenchi community.



Source: Apexnewshub