The season didn’t go well for us and we take the blame for it – Kotoko midfielder Baba Yahaya

Baba Yahaya

Source: Footballghana

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Baba Yahaya admitted that the team did not perform well in the 2023/24 football season.

The Porcupine Warriors were unable to secure any trophies in both the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.



Yahaya mentioned in a post-season interview that the players take responsibility for the disappointing campaign.

Despite a brief period of improvement during the season, the team struggled to maintain momentum.



Yahaya also acknowledged that his performance did not meet expectations.



