The target for Medeama in the 2024/25 season is to win the Ghana Premier League title – Evans Adotey

Evans Adotey, the Technical Director of Medeama Sporting Club, has announced the team's intention to pursue the Ghana Premier League title in the 2024/25 football season.

Last season, the team faced challenges in the Ghanaian top-flight league, ultimately finishing in 8th place by the conclusion of the campaign. This performance followed a remarkable season in which the club secured its first-ever Ghana Premier League title.



In an interview with 3Sports, Adotey emphasized that the team's primary objective for the upcoming season is to reclaim the league title.

"The past is behind us. Our goal was to defend our title, but it unfortunately eluded us. Finishing eighth last season does not accurately represent Medeama's potential. Our focus now is on regaining the title. By the end of this season, Medeama will be the champions of Ghana," stated the Technical Director.



In related news, Medeama SC's head coach, Nebojsa Kapor, has expressed his contentment with the team's pre-season preparations. He remains optimistic that the Yellow and Mauve squad will perform significantly better in the forthcoming football season.