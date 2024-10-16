The team is doomed - Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu after Black Stars' defeat to Sudan

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has expressed deep concern following Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Agyemang-Badu described the team as "doomed" if immediate changes are not made to improve performances.



He lamented the lack of cohesion and tactical discipline within the squad, warning that without urgent intervention, Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON could be in jeopardy.

His comments reflect growing frustration among fans and former players over the team's current state.