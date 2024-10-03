There are things we need to do before the game - Randy Abbey on Accra Sports Stadium approval

Dr. Randy Abbey

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dr. Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has recognized that although the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has granted conditional approval for the Accra Sports Stadium to serve as the venue for Ghana's upcoming AFCON qualifier against Sudan on October 11, 2024, further improvements are necessary to fulfill the required standards.

Ghana, which had been utilizing the Baba Yara Stadium for its home matches, encountered a challenge when CAF withdrew the stadium's license following complications that emerged after Ghana's loss to Angola in Kumasi.

Consequently, authorities have commenced urgent renovations to prevent any additional embarrassment.



Read full article