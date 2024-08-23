There is a lot of positivity in Asante Kotoko pre-season – Baba Yahaya

Baba Yahaya, an attacker for Asante Kotoko, has expressed optimism regarding the club's pre-season preparations for the forthcoming 2024/25 season.

The most significant pre-season match to date resulted in a 2-1 defeat to Medeama during a friendly that marked the reopening of the renovated TNA Sports Stadium.



Currently, the team is participating in the GHALCA 2024 Tournament, where they achieved a 1-0 victory in their first match against Bibiani Gold Stars.



In discussing their preparations for the new season, Yahaya emphasized that expectations should not be solely derived from the previous year's results.

"We cannot set our expectations excessively high at this point. We are just beginning our pre-season, and the training we are undertaking is yielding positive outcomes.



"We are hopeful that the training and the guidance from our coaches during this pre-season will positively influence our performance in the upcoming season."



Asante Kotoko is scheduled to commence their Ghana Premier League season with an away match against Karela United.