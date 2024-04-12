There is no pressure on us - Asante Kotoko assistant coach reveals

Davido Ocloo

Asante Kotoko Assistant coach, David Ocloo, has stated that team is not feeling pressured despite their recent 2-1 loss to Nsoatreman.

The team has been struggling to produce good performances, with five games without a win, but Ocloo remains positive about their development.



He mentioned that they are a team that is continuously improving and that they need to work hard to change their current situation.

Asante Kotoko is currently in the 10th position on the league table with 33 points and will be facing Dreams FC in their next match on April 14th.



Ocloo expressed confidence in his team's ability to bounce back and enhance their performance in the upcoming games, and the fans are hopeful for a turnaround in their fortunes.