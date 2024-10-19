There is no transition from youth national teams to Black Stars – Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has expressed concerns regarding the inadequate transition of players from youth national teams to the senior national team, the Black Stars.

He believes this gap is a major factor in the team's declining performance in recent years.

The 43-year-old highlighted the importance of consistently promoting players from youth levels to the senior squad to enhance cohesion within the Black Stars.



