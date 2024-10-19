Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

There is no transition from youth national teams to Black Stars – Stephen Appiah

Screenshot 20241019 125000.png Stephen Appiah

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has expressed concerns regarding the inadequate transition of players from youth national teams to the senior national team, the Black Stars.

He believes this gap is a major factor in the team's declining performance in recent years.

The 43-year-old highlighted the importance of consistently promoting players from youth levels to the senior squad to enhance cohesion within the Black Stars.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet