There is nothing special about Asante Kotoko; stop hyping them - Nana Oduro Sarfo

Screenshot 20240927 153742.png Nana Oduro Sarfo

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Berekum Chelsea's Director, Nana Oduro Sarfo, suggests that football supporters should avoid excessively praising Asante Kotoko, claiming the club does not possess any unique attributes. The Porcupine Warriors are scheduled to compete against Chelsea at the Golden City Park during the Matchday four fixtures of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League this Sunday. Both teams are currently tied with four points, each having one game in hand.



Source: Ghanasoccernet