There’s nothing wrong with players leaving GPL for other leagues – John Paintsil

Wed, 10 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Paintsil, the Assistant Coach of the Black Stars, emphasizes that it is only natural for Ghana Premier League players to seek out lucrative contracts abroad. This trend has become evident with recent signings of players such as Emmanuel Keyekeh, Richmond Lamptey, and Steven Mukwala by clubs in Rwanda and Tanzania.

