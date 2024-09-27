They are working hard - Sheila Penelope Bartels defends NSA

Sheila Penelope Bartels

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Sheila Penelope Bartels, the Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Culture, and Tourism, has come to the defense of the National Sports Authority (NSA), asserting that the organization is putting in significant effort despite facing recent criticism.

The NSA has encountered negative feedback following the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) decision to ban the Baba Yara Stadium due to the inadequate condition of its playing surface.

This situation resulted in President Akufo Addo dismissing the NSA’s Director-General, Dodzie Numekevor.



Read full article