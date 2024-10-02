“They deserve….” – Hansi Flick confirms reward for Barcelona players following Young Boys thrashing

Hansi Flick was pleased with the performance of his squad after a massive victory

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona achieved a decisive win on Tuesday against Young Boys, marking their first victory in this season's Champions League after losing to AS Monaco in their opening match two weeks prior. The evening was gratifying for the Catalan side, though head coach Hansi Flick expressed some dissatisfaction with the team's performance, particularly during the early moments of the game at Estadi Olimpic (via Marca).





