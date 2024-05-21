They play as if there is nothing at stake - Ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder slams players

Hearts of Oak players are being warned to step up their game after recent League struggles

Charles Allotey, a former midfielder for Accra Hearts of Oak, has criticized the current team, stating that they lack both quality and commitment following their poor performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Their recent struggles were further highlighted by a narrow defeat to Aduana FC, which has only added to their disappointing season.



Currently sitting in 12th place on the league table with 38 points after match week 30, Hearts of Oak find themselves just five points above the relegation zone.



Their upcoming match against rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday is of utmost importance.



Allotey believes that the current squad lacks the passion and commitment required to succeed, playing without the necessary seriousness or intensity.

He believes that this lack of desire has greatly contributed to the club's current struggles in the league.



During an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi, the former CAF Champions League winner expressed his thoughts, stating, "The fundamental problems at Hearts have everything to do with the players, not the coach. They don't play with the same intensity that we used to display whenever we wore the rainbow jersey. The players are not taking things seriously at all. Even a player like Linda, who has been performing well, struggles to connect with his attackers in the final third, and Salifu has been in poor form lately."



Allotey continued, "They play as if there is nothing at stake. It's frustrating to watch them play. Hearts of Oak has now become a disappointment because the current group of players does not meet the club's high standards. Every time I watch them play, I can't help but laugh."