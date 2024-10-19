Sports

“They want to destroy us” – Joan Laporta hits out at Barcelona critics

Screenshot 20241019 104756.png Joan Laporta

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

On Saturday, Barcelona held its yearly General Assembly, where club president Joan Laporta addressed several issues, including the reported tensions between Barcelona and other teams. The Negreira case has led to criticism from various clubs, and the situation has not improved. Laporta adopted a firm stance on the matter, according to Diario AS.



Read full article

Source: Football-espana