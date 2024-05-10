This is just the beginning - Kudus after impressive first season with West Ham

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus is pleased with his performances in his debut season at West Ham United in England, emphasizing that this is just the beginning for him.

Since joining from Ajax last summer, Kudus has arguably been West Ham's top player, contributing 13 goals and five assists across all competitions.



Despite attracting interest from other clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, Kudus is focused on his future with the Hammers.



He expressed his enjoyment of his first season in England, crediting the support he received from everyone at the club for helping him settle in well. Kudus believes that he still has much more to showcase and considers this season as just the starting point of his journey.



Kudus followed his instincts and aspirations when he decided to move to the best league in the world. He believed he was prepared for this challenge and wanted to test himself.

Although he experienced both highs and lows throughout the season, he acknowledges that there are still areas in which he can improve his game. Kudus is satisfied with the impact he has made in his first season and is delighted that things have progressed in the right direction.



As the season nears its end, Kudus, a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, hopes to finish strongly. He looks ahead to the future, noting the improvement in West Ham's position compared to the previous season.



The team aims to finish as high as possible in the table by delivering strong performances in the remaining two games. Kudus is eager to see what the next season holds for the club.



West Ham's next game against Luton presents an opportunity for them to bounce back from their recent defeat to Chelsea.