Thomas Müller retires from Germany duty after exit

Thomas Müller has announced his retirement from international football following Germany's exit from Euro 2024, concluding his career with 131 caps and 45 goals.

The Bayern Munich forward ranks third in all-time appearances for Germany, behind Miroslav Klose and Lothar Matthäus.



In a farewell video, Müller expressed pride in representing his country and gratitude to fans and teammates. He debuted in 2010, becoming a key player in the 2014 World Cup, where he helped Germany secure the title.

His retirement follows Toni Kroos's departure from international football, raising questions about the future of other veterans like Manuel Neuer.



