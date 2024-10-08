Sports

Sports
Thomas Partey, Painstil, two others pull out of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to injury

Screenshot 20241008 072703.png Thomas Partey

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: Lighters Zone

Thomas Partey, Joseph Painstil, Kingsley Schindler, and Osman Ibrahim will miss the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan due to injuries sustained over the weekend.

These players were originally included in Coach Otto Addo’s 25-man squad for the matches.

Here is the latest on the four players:

Thomas Partey

Thomas is unable to participate with the Black Stars due to ongoing medical concerns, and his club has arranged for additional tests in the upcoming days.

Source: Lighters Zone