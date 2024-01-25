Thomas Partey Returns to Full Training After Injury Layoff

Thomas Partey

Arsenal has officially confirmed the return of midfielder Thomas Partey to full training after recovering from a muscle injury. The club shared images of his training sessions on social media, welcoming him back to action.

Partey had been sidelined since October due to the injury but is now back in contention for Arsenal's upcoming match against Nottingham Forest on January 30, 2024.



During his recovery period, Partey joined the Arsenal first team for a brief training camp in Dubai, contributing to his rehabilitation.

The muscle injury had unfortunately ruled Partey out of representing Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, marking the first time he missed the tournament since his Black Stars debut in 2016. He had previously featured in three consecutive AFCONs - 2017, 2019, and 2021.