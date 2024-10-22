Thomas Partey calls for unity amid Arsenal’s red card troubles

Thomas Partey with Arsenal team mates

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has urged his Arsenal teammates to maintain unity following their recent challenges with red cards, highlighted by a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth, marking their first defeat in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners faced a significant setback when William Saliba received a red card in the 30th minute, which altered their strategy at the Vitality Stadium.

Partey recognized the influence of the red card, noting that it shifted the momentum in favor of Bournemouth.



