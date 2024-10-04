Thomas Partey doing everything to be in the best physical condition – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta and Thomas Partey

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, has shared insights on Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey's efforts to maintain peak physical fitness.

Since joining the Premier League team from Athletic Club in 2020, Partey has faced challenges with injuries throughout seasons.



However, this season marks a positive change, as he is currently in excellent form and contributing significantly to the team's success across competitions.

Ahead of the upcoming match against Southampton, Arteta emphasized Partey's crucial role in the squad and confirmed that his fitness levels are outstanding.



Read full article