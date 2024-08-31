Thomas Partey features in Arsenal's 1-1 home draw against Brighton

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey was instrumental in Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at home on Saturday afternoon.

At the age of 30, Partey was named in Mikel Arteta's starting eleven for the encounter at the Emirates Stadium.



Arsenal commenced the match with vigor, taking the lead in the 38th minute when Kai Havertz skillfully converted a well-placed through ball from Bukayo Saka, delicately chipping the ball over goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to secure a 1-0 advantage at halftime.

However, despite their dominance, Arsenal encountered a considerable setback early in the second half when Declan Rice received a second yellow card for allegedly obstructing Brighton's attempt to execute a quick free kick.