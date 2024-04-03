Thomas Partey is a generational talent - Asamoah Gyan

Thomas Partey

Asamoah Gyan has commended Thomas Partey as an exceptional talent that Ghana sorely misses.

Partey, who plays as a midfielder for Arsenal, has faced several injury setbacks this season, causing him to be sidelined for nearly five months due to a muscle injury he sustained in October.



Consequently, the 30-year-old was unable to participate in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and has not played for the Black Stars since October of last year.



Gyan, speaking on Asempa FM, expressed his disappointment over Partey's absence and highlighted the significant impact he has on the national team. "It is unfortunate that we are without a player like Thomas Partey. He possesses extraordinary talent.

This year, injuries have hindered his progress to some extent. However, it would be unfair to criticize him when he returns from injury, as it will take time for him to regain his usual form," Gyan stated.



Since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2016, the former Atletico Madrid star has earned 47 caps and scored 13 goals.