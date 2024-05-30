Menu ›
Thomas Partey’s impressive goal-scoring record in World Cup qualifiers to come in handy for Ghana in June
Thu, 30 May 2024 Source: Footballghana
Thomas Partey's comeback to the Black Stars will be a significant advantage for Ghana as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification games in June.
Ghana is currently in fourth place in Group I and needs to secure points to improve their standing.
Partey's return will undoubtedly strengthen the team, especially considering his impressive track record in FIFA World Cup qualification matches.
