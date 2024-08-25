Thomas Partey scores as Arsenal crash 'stubborn' Aston Villa at Villa Park

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey contributed to Arsenal's hard-earned 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park by scoring a goal.

The 30-year-old was included in the starting lineup for the Gunners against Unai Emery's team. Although Aston Villa threatened to score, David Raya's performance ensured that Mikel Arteta's squad went into halftime without conceding.



Following the break, substitute Leandro Trossard capitalized on Villa's missed opportunities by scoring in the 68th minute, just two minutes after his introduction.

Thomas Partey then secured the win for Arsenal ten minutes later, receiving a pass from Bukayo Saka at the edge of the penalty area and placing the ball into the bottom corner of the net.