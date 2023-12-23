Thomas Partey set for AFCON as he nears full recovery from muscle injury

Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has started grass training after recovering from a muscle injury.

The 29-year-old has been out of action after the October international break.



Partey suffered a muscle injury at the training grounds ahead of Arsenal's Champions League tie against Sevilla in Spain and has been out since then been out of action.



The midfielder was expected to be out until next year due to the severity of the injury after undergoing a procedure after the injury.



However, earlier this month, the former Atletico Madrid enforcer started gym work as he nears recovery.



However, Partey, on Friday, December 22 resumed grass training at the training grounds.

Despite resuming training, the Ghana international was away from the first-team group ahead of their trip to Liverpool later tonight in the Premier League.



Thomas Partey has so far made just four appearances for Arsenal in the ongoing 2023/24 Premier League campaign and last featured for the team in their win against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.



It is so far unknown when Partey will join the first-team group but Arsenal are hoping Partey will be fit for the FA Cup clash against Liverpool on January 7 before heading to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Thomas Partey has been named in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad for the tournament slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.