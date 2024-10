Thomas Partey is set to return to action for Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League clash against Bournemouth after missing Ghana's crucial AFCON 2025 qualifiers against Sudan.

The midfielder had been sidelined due to an injury but has reportedly recovered in time for this important fixture.

His absence was noticeable during Ghana’s double-header against Sudan, where the Black Stars struggled, but Arsenal fans will be relieved to see Partey back as they push to maintain momentum in the Premier League.