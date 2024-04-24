Thomas Partey shines in Arsenal's 5-0 victory over Chelsea

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey, the Ghanaian international, was a key player for Arsenal in their dominant victory over Chelsea in the English Premier League.

The experienced midfielder started the game and showcased his skills throughout the match, particularly in the first half where he controlled the game for Arsenal.



Despite being substituted after 72 minutes, Partey made a significant impact and contributed to his team's impressive win.

Arsenal took the lead in the first half thanks to an early goal from Leandro Trossard, and in the second half, both Ben White and Kai Harvetz scored two goals each, securing a resounding 5-0 victory for Arsenal.



This win propels Arsenal back to the top of the league table, while Chelsea remains in 9th position.