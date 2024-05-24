Thomas Partey will leave Arsenal - Fabrizio Romano

Thomas Partey

Source: Footballghana

Fabrizio Romano, the renowned football transfer expert, has disclosed that Thomas Partey will be leaving Arsenal in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Romano further revealed that Arsenal has already pinpointed potential replacements for the 30-year-old midfielder.



During an appearance on the JD Football Show on YouTube, Romano mentioned that Arsenal is contemplating the signings of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz and Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi as potential successors to Partey.

Romano's insights suggest that Arsenal is actively seeking to bolster their midfield options by bringing in a new player.



Read full article