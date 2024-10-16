Thomas Tuchel named England coach: Why Three Lions had no choice but to hire a foreign manager

Thomas Tuchel's appointment as England coach marks a significant shift for the Three Lions, as the Football Association opted for a foreign manager to bring a fresh perspective.

After years of domestic appointments, the FA believed a coach with Tuchel's tactical expertise and success at the highest levels, including his time at Chelsea, could transform the national team’s fortunes.

With England failing to achieve consistent success in major tournaments, hiring an internationally experienced coach like Tuchel became a necessity to meet the growing expectations for silverware.