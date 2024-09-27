Sports

Thomas beaten by Brown at lucrative Athlos NYC event

Brittany Brown Won $60,000 Prize Money And A Custom Tiffany Crown.png Brittany Brown won $60,000 prize money and a custom Tiffany crown

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

American Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas was narrowly defeated by Brittany Brown during the inaugural Athlos NYC, where many of the world's elite female track athletes vied for substantial prizes.

Thomas, who secured three gold medals at Paris 2024, finished with a time of 22.21 seconds, while Brown, the Olympic bronze medalist, took the victory with a time of 22.18 seconds.

Among the winners at the women's-only track event were Kenyan 1500m world record holder Faith Kipyegon and Olympic 400m champion Marileidy Paulino, each earning $60,000 (£44,900).

