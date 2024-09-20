Sports

Three positions without an owner: Which is Real Madrid’s biggest problem this season?

Carlo Ancelotti2211234.png Carlo Ancelotti

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid commenced this season as the clear frontrunners for the Liga title and were also anticipated to secure the Champions League.

The acquisition of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe to a squad fresh from a double victory signifies a bold declaration of intent.

However, Los Blancos have not experienced the beginning that many had anticipated.

With a formidable roster and Carlo Ancelotti’s composed leadership, they are regarded as the leading contenders on platforms such as luckyblock.com. Below are some challenges that may hinder their success this season.

Source: Football-espana