Togolese referee Aklesso Gnama to officiate WAFU Zone B U17 Championship opening match

The WAFU 'B' U17 Boys Tournament, scheduled to be held from May 15-28, 2024, in Accra, has appointed Togolese referee Aklesso Gnama as the official for the inaugural match between Ghana's Black Starlets and Ivory Coast.

The much-anticipated game is set to commence at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



Assisting Gnama will be fellow referees Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou and Soma Issouf from Burkina Faso.



Awa Alphonsine Ornella Ilboudo will act as the fourth official, while Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson-Hogban will fulfil the role of the match commissioner.

Other officials for this thrilling match include Issaka Boubacar as the referee assessor from Niger, Boureima Boubacar as the general coordinator from Niger, and Joseph Kwame Mintah as the technical study group member from Ghana.



Ibrahim Sannie Daara will serve as the media officer from Ghana, David Kofi Prince Pambo as the medical officer from Ghana, and Serge Innocent Bailly as the CAF competition representative from Ivory Coast.



With such a skilled team of officials, the opening match of this tournament is bound to be a triumph.