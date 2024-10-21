Tommy Paul wins Stockholm open, secures third ATP title of 2024

Tommy Paul

American tennis player Tommy Paul secured his third ATP title of the 2024 season by defeating Grigor Dimitrov with a score of 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Stockholm Open on Sunday.

As the fourth seed, Paul demonstrated his skill throughout the tournament, not losing a single set en route to his victory.



This latest win adds to his earlier titles in Dallas and at Queen’s Club, solidifying his position as one of the standout players of the year.



The 27-year-old's success in Stockholm enhances his prospects of qualifying for the ATP Finals for the first time.

“I feel like every match I played a little bit better and better. Today I came out playing amazing, so I was definitely happy with the performance,” Paul stated, currently ranked No. 13 in the world.



With this victory, Paul joins Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as three-time ATP title winners in 2024, highlighting his emergence as a top contender on the tour.



