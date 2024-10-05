Toni Kroos: Real Madrid moved on after Ronaldo and Ramos and they will after me

Toni Kroos

Source: Football-espana

Toni Kroos has provided a candid reflection on his legacy at Real Madrid. The former German international made a decisive choice at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, opting not to pursue another contract extension with the club.

Kroos announced his departure following Real Madrid's victory in the UEFA Champions League final and plans to retire from football entirely after UEFA Euro 2024.

Although there have been speculations about a potential return, Kroos remains resolute in his decision, and the 34-year-old is currently relishing his time away from the sport.



