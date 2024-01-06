Top Ghana FA officials attend burial service of former Sports Minister E.T Mensah

Some GFA officials at funeral ceremony

Several top officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) attended the funeral of former Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah on Friday, January 5.

A state burial service organised for the Ghanaian statesman was held at the forecourt of the State House.



The former Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament and Council of State member was laid to rest after the State burial service today.



Top officials of the Ghana FA including Executive Council member Nana Oduro Sarfo were present to mourn with the family of the late Sports Minister.

He was in the company of Executive Council members Eugene Nobel Noel and Samuel Aboabire as well as GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo.



E.T Mensah who was very instrumental in procuring the Ghana Football Association Technical Centre at Prampram, died in South Africa in October 2023 after battling ill health.



He was a Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram from January 1997 until January 2017 and also served as Minister of Education at some point.