Top defender Vincent Atingah extends contract with Gold Stars

Sports
Thu, 25 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana
Vincent Atingah, a highly-rated Ghanaian defender, has agreed to a contract extension with Bibiani Gold Stars, keeping him at the club until 2026. The former Hearts of Oak centre-back's impressive performance in the 2023/24 football season earned him the two-year deal, as announced by the club on Wednesday.
