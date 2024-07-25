Top defender Vincent Atingah extends contract with Gold Stars

Vincent Atingah

Source: Footballghana

Vincent Atingah, a highly-rated Ghanaian defender, has agreed to a contract extension with Bibiani Gold Stars, keeping him at the club until 2026. The former Hearts of Oak centre-back's impressive performance in the 2023/24 football season earned him the two-year deal, as announced by the club on Wednesday.





