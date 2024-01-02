Top five most controversial sporting stories of 2023

The sporting industry witnessed some controversial happenings in 2023

The sporting landscape in the just-ended 2023 witnessed some controversial stories that dominated discussions for ages.

These myriad of stories captured the sporting scene and became the point of mainstream and social media discourse as Ghanaians chewed on them.



Below are GhanaWeb’s top five sporting stories of 2023



Asamoah Gyan’s divorce struggles



One of the major sporting issues that was witnessed in 2023 was the end to the saga that had transpired over three years.



The Accra High Court finally delivered a verdict on Asamoah Gyan’s marriage annulment case and the legendary footballer was more than happy with the outcome.

The High Court in its ruling on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, granted the request for annulment by Asamoah Gyan. The court in granting the request affirmed Gyan’s argument that Gifty Oware was married to another man at the time she married Asamoah Gyan.



The court ordered that the Spintex mansion which was bought for her by Asamoah Gyan should continue to be hers. Gyan’s UK mansion which per GhanaWeb sources was registered in the name of their three children will continue to be in their name but with the children being minors and Gifty granted guardianship of the children, she will have access to the house until the children come of age.



Omission of Andre Ayew from team sheet against Angola



In March 2023, a major controversy hit the Black Stars after the name of Andre Ayew was omitted from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.



In the match played at the Baba Yara Stadium, Andre Ayew who was spotted on warming up could not feature in the game.

It later turned out that his name was name on the official list sent to the Confederation of Africa Football. This generated major discussions in Ghana with the FA being accused of attempting to force out Dede Ayew.



Isaac Dogboe and father



The breakdown in the relationship between boxer, Isaac Dogboe and his father and former trainer, Paul Dogboe was one of many sporting stories that marked 2023.



Whiles Dogboe maintained silence on the matter, his father often brought up the issue, accusing his son of being ungrateful.



Paul Dogboe in quite a number of interviews let the public in on very private and personal matters including his divorce and battle with a cousin of his who is a pastor.

Sports betting saga



The 10% tax imposed on winnings from sports is another story that defined 2023 in Ghana sports. Most sports-loving fans who are into betting took arms with the government and often hit out at the government for what they considered to be obnoxious tax policy.



However, government officials including Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Pius Hadzide mounted spirited defence of the tax policy, noting that it is supposed to serve as a disincentive for Ghanaian youth.



The cries of the Ghanaian youth were however not heard as the government pressed on with the policy.



Ghana’s defeat to Mexico, USA; calls for Hughton's sacking

The double defeats to Mexico and the United States of America in the October friendly windows heightened calls for the firing of Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.



A host of Ghanaians who were not happy with the result clamored for his exit with the FA and government coming under fire.



It came to light that the Ghana Football Association had made it clear to the government that Chris Hughton needed to go if Ghana was to stand a chance of winning the AFCON.



However, the appeals by the FA were not heard as Chris Hughton is still in post as Ghana coach and will be leading the team to the AFCON.