Torres appointed Atletico Madrid B team boss

Torres won the World Cup with Spain in 2010

Source: BBC

Fernando Torres, the former Spain striker, has been appointed as the head coach of Atletico Madrid's B team.

Before this role, the 40-year-old was coaching Atletico's Under-19s team.



Torres expressed his acceptance of the new challenge with ambition and confidence.

With an impressive playing career, Torres made 110 appearances for Spain, winning the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, scoring in both final matches.



Read full article